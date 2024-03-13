Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Lone Star Gold (OTCMKTS:LSTG) Head to Head Survey

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) and Lone Star Gold (OTCMKTS:LSTG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Lone Star Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 10.54% 3.56% 2.54% Lone Star Gold N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eldorado Gold and Lone Star Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 1 4 2 0 2.14 Lone Star Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus target price of $13.90, suggesting a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Lone Star Gold.

58.2% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lone Star Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Lone Star Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Lone Star Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $1.01 billion 2.50 $104.63 million $0.53 23.42 Lone Star Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.02

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Lone Star Gold. Lone Star Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Lone Star Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lone Star Gold

Lone Star Gold, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of mining properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Keyser Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Lone Star Gold, Inc. in June 2011. Lone Star Gold, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

