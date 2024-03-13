Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,515,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Stories

