enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) and Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Head-To-Head Contrast

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) and Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of enCore Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares enCore Energy and Peninsula Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enCore Energy N/A N/A -$16.51 million ($0.12) -34.50 Peninsula Energy $40.40 million 1.83 -$3.54 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Peninsula Energy has higher revenue and earnings than enCore Energy.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for enCore Energy and Peninsula Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enCore Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peninsula Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

enCore Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Given enCore Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe enCore Energy is more favorable than Peninsula Energy.

Profitability

This table compares enCore Energy and Peninsula Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enCore Energy N/A -4.92% -4.05% Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

enCore Energy has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peninsula Energy has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peninsula Energy beats enCore Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

