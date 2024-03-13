Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Issues Earnings Results

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $497.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXK. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 6.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

