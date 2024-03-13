Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
NYSE:EPAC opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.