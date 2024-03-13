Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.94

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.94 and traded as high as C$24.29. Enerplus shares last traded at C$24.25, with a volume of 322,470 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enerplus

Enerplus Stock Performance

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65.

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total transaction of C$2,521,965.58. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

