Enovix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 34,307 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average daily volume of 18,369 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Enovix Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Enovix has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Enovix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

