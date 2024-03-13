Entain Plc (GMVHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Entain Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of GMVHY opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Entain has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMVHY shares. Barclays cut shares of Entain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Entain from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Entain from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

