Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Stella David Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Stella David purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £478,400 ($612,940.42).

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 762.40 ($9.77) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 930.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 950.77. Entain Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 718.20 ($9.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56. The firm has a market cap of £4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -997.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s payout ratio is -2,368.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Entain to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.35) to GBX 1,070 ($13.71) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Entain to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.58) to GBX 820 ($10.51) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($21.14) to GBX 1,510 ($19.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,326.83 ($17.00).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

