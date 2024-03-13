Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Stella David Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Stella David purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £478,400 ($612,940.42).
Entain Stock Performance
Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 762.40 ($9.77) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 930.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 950.77. Entain Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 718.20 ($9.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56. The firm has a market cap of £4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -997.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.
Entain Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s payout ratio is -2,368.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENT
About Entain
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.