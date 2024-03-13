Entravision Communications Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Entravision Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Entravision Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

EVC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NYSE EVC opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.11. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,959,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 679,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

