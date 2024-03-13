EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 421,230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.