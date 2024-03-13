Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ChromaDex Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ChromaDex Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.87. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ChromaDex by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

