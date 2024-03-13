Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tripadvisor, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tripadvisor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the travel company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRIP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

