Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$26.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.92.

TSE:ERO opened at C$23.00 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

