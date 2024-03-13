Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

ETON opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.90 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eton Pharmaceuticals

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.