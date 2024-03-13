Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $19.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EURN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of EURN stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Euronav has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,843,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Euronav by 147.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,268,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,695,000 after buying an additional 1,949,113 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $43,207,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 50.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 848,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter.

Euronav Company Profile

Get Free Report

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading

