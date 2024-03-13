Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Leede Jones Gable

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Leede Jones Gable from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Leede Jones Gable’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.83. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$616.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

