Fanhua (FANH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua Price Performance

Fanhua stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $318.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of -0.10. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fanhua in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

