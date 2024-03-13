Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.94

Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.85. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 75,455 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.75.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The business had revenue of $89.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
