Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fastenal by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $76.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

