Financial Analysis: FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) versus Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Integral Ad Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $2.09 billion 8.77 $468.17 million $12.36 38.84 Integral Ad Science $474.37 million 3.27 $7.24 million $0.04 243.06

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 22.60% 34.47% 14.29% Integral Ad Science 1.53% 0.83% 0.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FactSet Research Systems and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 2 7 1 0 1.90 Integral Ad Science 0 3 11 0 2.79

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus price target of $434.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.54%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $18.29, indicating a potential upside of 88.19%. Given Integral Ad Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

