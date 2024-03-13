Financial Survey: Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) and Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) and Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Badger Meter and Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter 13.16% 19.07% 13.72% Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Badger Meter and Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter 1 3 1 0 2.00 Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Badger Meter currently has a consensus target price of $147.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.68%. Given Badger Meter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Badger Meter is more favorable than Fingerprint Cards AB (publ).

86.8% of Badger Meter shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Badger Meter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Badger Meter and Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter $703.59 million 6.59 $92.60 million $3.14 50.33 Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Badger Meter has higher revenue and earnings than Fingerprint Cards AB (publ).

Summary

Badger Meter beats Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc. manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives. In addition, the company offers ORION Cellular endpoints to power network as a service; ORION mobile read endpoints support for deploying AMR solution; radio products; hardware, instruments, and sensors, and related software, to enhance connected data to a water utility's operation; water quality monitoring solutions, including optical sensing and electrochemical instruments; and high frequency pressure and leak detection sensors to aid in burst pipe and leak events; as well as BEACON, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. Its flow instrumentation products are used in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and corporate sustainability markets. The company serves water utilities, commercial, and industrial industries; and provides training, project management, technical support, and other collaborative services for customers. It sells its products and software directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a high-technology company, develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, microcontroller units, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry. It also offers various development tools for software development and production. The company sells its products through distributors and resellers. The company serves customers in Sweden, Asia, South and North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

