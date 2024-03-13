First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.