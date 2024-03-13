First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Declares $0.13 Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCEF stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 630.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

