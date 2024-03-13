First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 277,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,700,087.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,217,000.

FMB opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

