Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Fiserv by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,721,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,975 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FI opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.78.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

