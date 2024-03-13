Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.78. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

