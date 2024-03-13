Five Below (FIVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FIVE opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.21. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 14.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

