Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.32.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE FL opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

