Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 251.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,721 shares of company stock worth $8,980,918 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

