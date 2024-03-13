Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$5.35 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th.
Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 0.7 %
In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$64,372.00. In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$64,372.00. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
