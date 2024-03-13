Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FET

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Activity at Forum Energy Technologies

FET opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $29.12.

In related news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,202.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 205,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 209,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.