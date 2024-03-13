FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Trading Up 0.2%

FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 118,611 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $629.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

Get FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000.

FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.