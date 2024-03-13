FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTAIM opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
