FY2024 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $14.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.45. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $14.44 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.19.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $240.95 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $249.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.71 and a 200-day moving average of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

