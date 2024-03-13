FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

