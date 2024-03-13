Gail Hannon Sells 7,019 Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$31,136.28.

CR opened at C$4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.73 and a 12-month high of C$6.61. The company has a market cap of C$676.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

