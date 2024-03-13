General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.36.

NYSE:GE opened at $167.46 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $86.45 and a one year high of $175.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

