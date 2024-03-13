Geron Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 24,061 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 867% compared to the average daily volume of 2,488 call options.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Geron Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

