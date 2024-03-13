GigaCloud Technology (GCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect GigaCloud Technology to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,824.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

