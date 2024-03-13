GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.77 and last traded at $32.09. Approximately 866,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,874,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $6,036,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

