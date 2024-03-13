Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (GAINZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GAINZ opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
