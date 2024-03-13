Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GAINN opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.
