Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAINN opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

