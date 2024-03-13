Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Trading Up 100%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Free Report) shares were up 100% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,012,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 260,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Glen Eagle Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.
About Glen Eagle Resources
Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada and Honduras. It is also involved in the recovery of gold and silver from tailings and rocks. The company holds 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Glen Eagle Resources
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
Receive News & Ratings for Glen Eagle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Eagle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.