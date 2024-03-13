Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Global Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLP stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.45. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $11,126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $997,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

See Also

