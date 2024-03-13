GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Graham Lilley Sells 250,000 Shares

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) insider Graham Lilley sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($538,116.59).
Graham Lilley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Graham Lilley purchased 10,876 shares of GlobalData stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £19,468.04 ($24,943.04).
GlobalData Price Performance
LON DATA opened at GBX 182 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,640.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.82. GlobalData Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.82).
GlobalData Increases Dividend
GlobalData Company Profile
GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GlobalData
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.