Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Trading Up 7.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) was up 7.6% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 2,176,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,596,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Specifically, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Lynch acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,100 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

