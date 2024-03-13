Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.00

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 66471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter.

About Granite Construction

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.