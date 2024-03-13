Greif, Inc. (GEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Greif has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greif to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Greif Price Performance

GEF opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. Greif has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greif news, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,235. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 4,705 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 700 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,689.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,702 shares of company stock worth $1,419,724. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Greif by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

