Greif, Inc. (GEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on April 1st

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Greif has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greif to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Trading Down 1.7 %

GEF opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Greif has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill acquired 745 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 700 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill acquired 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,024.40. Following the purchase, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,211.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,724. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Greif by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.